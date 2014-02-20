US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher after manufacturing data

Nikkei edges up, high-tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
NEW YORK Feb 20 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday after a reading on manufacturing activity hit almost a four-year high, while news on Facebook and Tesla drove their shares to record highs.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 92.67 points or 0.58 percent, to end unofficially at 16,133.23. The S&P 500 gained 11.03 points or 0.60 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,839.78. The Nasdaq Composite added 29.591 points or 0.7 percent, to close unofficially at 4,267.545.
.
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
* Entered into a strategic partnership with Paypal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an offer to buy Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.