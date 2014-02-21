版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 22日 星期六 05:08 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends session lower, S&P 500 down for the week

NEW YORK Feb 21 U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday in the face of another soft reading on the economy, with the S&P 500 facing resistance as it flirts with its record high.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 29.93 points or 0.19 percent, to end unofficially at 16,103.30. The S&P 500 lost 3.53 points or 0.19 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,836.25. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.135 points or 0.10 percent, to close unofficially at 4,263.41.

For the week, the Dow slipped 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 dipped 0.1 percent, while the Nasdaq ended up 0.5 percent.
