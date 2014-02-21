US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends session lower, S&P 500 down for the week

NEW YORK Feb 21 U.S. stocks ended lower on
Friday in the face of another soft reading on the economy, with
the S&P 500 facing resistance as it flirts with its record high.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average fell 29.93 points or 0.19 percent, to end
unofficially at 16,103.30. The S&P 500 lost 3.53 points
or 0.19 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,836.25. The Nasdaq
Composite dropped 4.135 points or 0.10 percent, to close
unofficially at 4,263.41.
For the week, the Dow slipped 0.3 percent and the S&P 500
dipped 0.1 percent, while the Nasdaq ended up 0.5 percent.