US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes lower on unrest in Ukraine

UPDATE 1-Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino sparks backlash from baristas
NEW YORK, April 21 Starbucks baristas have taken to social media to complain about the coffee chain's entry into the latest food craze: Unicorn Frappuccino.
NEW YORK, March 3 U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday alongside other risky assets globally as Ukraine and Russia prepared for possible war after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared he had the right to invade his neighbor.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 153.74 points, or 0.94 percent, to end unofficially at 16,167.97. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 13.72 points, or 0.74 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,845.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 30.82 points, or 0.72 percent, to close unofficially at 4,277.30.
NEW YORK, April 21 Starbucks baristas have taken to social media to complain about the coffee chain's entry into the latest food craze: Unicorn Frappuccino.
* State Street Global Advisors says received a payment as authorized claimant from a class action settlement related to Weatherford International Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for potential stock shelf offering; amount undisclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: