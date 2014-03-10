US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips on Chinese data, Boeing

NEW YORK, March 10 U.S. stocks dipped on Monday, weighed by soft data out of China and Boeing's latest production setback.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 33.84 points or 0.21 percent, to 16,418.88, the S&P 500 lost 0.85 points or 0.05 percent, to 1,877.19 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.775 points or 0.04 percent, to 4,334.448.

Merger and acquisition announcements, as well as company-specific news including on Facebook and Alexion Pharma, kept the S&P and Nasdaq almost unchanged.