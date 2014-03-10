版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 11日 星期二 04:04 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips on Chinese data, Boeing

NEW YORK, March 10 U.S. stocks dipped on Monday, weighed by soft data out of China and Boeing's latest production setback.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 33.84 points or 0.21 percent, to 16,418.88, the S&P 500 lost 0.85 points or 0.05 percent, to 1,877.19 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.775 points or 0.04 percent, to 4,334.448.

Merger and acquisition announcements, as well as company-specific news including on Facebook and Alexion Pharma, kept the S&P and Nasdaq almost unchanged.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐