US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher as Ukraine concerns ease

UPDATE 1-Cardinal Health to buy Medtronic units for $6.1 bln
April 18 U.S. drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc said on Tuesday it would buy medical device maker Medtronic Plc's medical supplies businesses for $6.1 billion in cash.
NEW YORK, March 17 U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with the S&P 500 bouncing from its worst weekly drop in the past seven, as concerns eased over the situation in Crimea, while economic data indicated the economy was improving after a winter slowdown.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 177.89 points or 1.11 percent, to 16,243.56, the S&P 500 gained 17.54 points or 0.95 percent, to 1,858.67 and the Nasdaq Composite added 34.552 points or 0.81 percent, to 4,279.949.
* Agrium Inc - successfully commissioned its new urea plant with its first run of urea production at Borger nitrogen operations facility in Texas
April 18 Omnicom Group Inc, the world's second-largest advertising company, reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by improved growth in the United Kingdom and Europe.