2014年 3月 22日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down as investors book profits

NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. stocks dipped on Friday, as investors booked profits in momentum names heading into the weekend, wiping out early gains that had pushed the S&P 500 to an intraday record high.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 32.59 points or 0.20 percent, to end unofficially at 16,298.46. The S&P 500 slipped 5.75 points or 0.31 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,866.26. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.498 points or 0.98 percent, to close unofficially at 4,276.788. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)
