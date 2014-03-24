版本:
2014年 3月 25日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down, led by tech shares

NEW YORK, March 24 U.S. stocks fell on Monday, with some of the market's recent best performers like technology and biotech shares leading the way down.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 26.08 points or 0.16 percent, to end unofficially at 16,276.69. The S&P 500 dropped 9.08 points or 0.49 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,857.44. The Nasdaq Composite slid 50.403 points or 1.18 percent, to close unofficially at 4,226.385. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)
