US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower, led by banks and tech

NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. stocks closed lower on
Thursday, led by bank shares after a steep drop in Citigroup
shares a day after the Federal Reserve rejected Citi's
capital plan. Technology shares also helped lead the selloff.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average fell 4.76 points or 0.03 percent, to finish
unofficially at 16,264.23. The S&P 500 lost 3.52 points
or 0.19 percent, to close unofficially at 1,849.04. The Nasdaq
Composite dropped 22.35 points or 0.54 percent, to end
unofficially at 4,151.23.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)