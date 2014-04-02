版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 3日 星期四 04:06 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes higher, S&P at another record

NEW YORK, April 2 The S&P 500 closed at another record high on Wednesday as private-sector labor market data suggested that the economy was slowly building momentum after a winter-related pullback earlier in the year.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 40.39 points, or 0.24 percent, to end unofficially at 16,573. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.38 points, or 0.29 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,890.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 8.42 points, or 0.20 percent, to close unofficially at 4,276.46. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐