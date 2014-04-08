US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rebounds after 3-day drop as tech leads

BRIEF-Ocean Bio-Chem announces special cash dividend of $0.06 per/share
* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc announces special cash dividend of $0.06 per/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 8 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, snapping a three-day losing streak as investors bought beaten-down social media and Internet shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 10.40 points or 0.06 percent, to end unofficially at 16,256.27. The S&P 500 advanced 6.92 points or 0.38 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,851.96. The Nasdaq Composite added 33.234 points or 0.81 percent, to close unofficially at 4,112.986. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)
* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc announces special cash dividend of $0.06 per/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Singulex announces $50 million senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oncobiologics - will use proceeds from sale of additional notes, warrants for working capital purposes, to support ongoing development work