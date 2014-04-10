版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq posts biggest drop since November 2011

NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. stocks plunged on Thursday, with the Nasdaq suffering its worst day since November 2011 as investors again sold high-flying names in the technology and biotech sectors.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 266.96 points or 1.62 percent, to end unofficially at 16,170.22. The S&P 500 lost 39.09 points or 2.09 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,833.09. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 129.794 points or 3.1 percent, to close unofficially at 4,054.106. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)
