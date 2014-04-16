版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher after Yellen's comments

NEW YORK, April 16 U.S. stocks rose 1 percent on Wednesday, advancing for a third straight session as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reaffirmed the central bank's commitment to keeping interest rates low. Yahoo's shares rallied, giving a boost to the S&P 500.

The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 162.29 points, or 1.00 percent, to end unofficially at 16,424.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 19.33 points, or 1.05 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,862.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 52.06 points, or 1.29 percent, to close unofficially at 4,086.23. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)
