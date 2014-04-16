US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher after Yellen's comments

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT files preliminary base shelf prospectus
NEW YORK, April 16 U.S. stocks rose 1 percent on Wednesday, advancing for a third straight session as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reaffirmed the central bank's commitment to keeping interest rates low. Yahoo's shares rallied, giving a boost to the S&P 500.
The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 162.29 points, or 1.00 percent, to end unofficially at 16,424.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 19.33 points, or 1.05 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,862.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 52.06 points, or 1.29 percent, to close unofficially at 4,086.23. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)
LONDON, April 19 Copper fell for a second day on Wednesday after a surge of fund selling just before the close reversed gains and drove the metal to a 14-week low, traders said.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Shares of semiconductor equipment suppliers surged on Wednesday after quarterly earnings reports from Lam Research and ASML Holding suggested a recent wave of spending by chipmakers was far from over.