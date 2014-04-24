US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Apple lifts S&P 500, Nasdaq; Dow ends flat

UPDATE 4-Bill O'Reilly out at Fox after harassment allegations
NEW YORK, April 19 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has parted ways with star cable news host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, the company said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, April 24 U.S. stocks ended mostly higher in a choppy session on Thursday, powered by a rally in Apple shares a day after the iPad maker's strong results, though tensions in Ukraine limited gains.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was unchanged to end unofficially at 16,501.65. The S&P 500 gained 3.22 points or 0.17 percent, to 1,878.61. The Nasdaq Composite added 21.372 points or 0.52 percent, to close at 4,148.338.
* Texas Instruments Inc - declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 19 Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Wednesday a driver of a 2002 Accord was seriously injured after a faulty Takata air bag inflator ruptured during a March 3 crash in Las Vegas, Nevada.