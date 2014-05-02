版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down as Ukraine worries offset jobs optimism

NEW YORK May 2 U.S. stocks eased on Friday as concerns about more violence in Ukraine prompted profit-taking ahead of the weekend, offsetting optimism about an upbeat jobs report.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 46.04 points or 0.28 percent, to 16,512.83, the S&P 500 lost 2.59 points or 0.14 percent, to 1,881.09 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.554 points or 0.09 percent, to 4,123.897. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
