US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 close at record highs

European shares firm as earnings, M&A back in play
LONDON, April 25 Deal-making and earnings underpinned European stock markets on Tuesday as focus shifted back to fundamentals and away from politics, for now.
NEW YORK May 12 The Dow and the S&P 500 ended at record highs on Monday while the Nasdaq rallied as shares of Internet and biotech shares advanced.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 112.13 points or 0.68 percent, to end unofficially at 16,695.47. The S&P 500 gained 18.17 points or 0.97 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,896.65. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 71.99 points or 1.77 percent, to close unofficially at 4,143.859. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Jan Paschal)
LONDON, April 25 Deal-making and earnings underpinned European stock markets on Tuesday as focus shifted back to fundamentals and away from politics, for now.
April 25 Canada's Teck Resources Ltd , North America's largest producer of steelmaking coal, reported a surge in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, lifted by significantly higher prices for the commodity, and increased prices of zinc and copper.
SYDNEY, April 25 Copper reversed early losses in Asia on Tuesday to trade higher on the back of strong regional equities markets that broadened investor appeal for cyclical assets such as industrial commodities.