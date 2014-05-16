版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up in late-day bounce with small caps

NEW YORK May 16 U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday in a late rebound as small-cap names edged up after recent weakness and consumer discretionary shares rose.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 44.50 points or 0.27 percent, to end unofficially at 16,491.31. The S&P 500 gained 7.01 points or 0.37 percent, to close unofficially at 1,877.86. The Nasdaq Composite added 21.30 points or 0.52 percent, to finish unofficially at 4,090.59.

For the week, the Dow slipped 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 dipped 0.03 percent, while the Nasdaq gained 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)
