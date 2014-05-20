US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower in broad selloff; retail stocks weigh

NEW YORK May 20 U.S. stocks fell in a broad selloff on Tuesday, with major indexes hitting session lows in the afternoon, led by losses in the retail sector after disappointing results from Staples and TJX Companies.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 137.55 points or 0.83 percent, to 16,374.31, the S&P 500 lost 12.24 points or 0.65 percent, to 1,872.84 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 28.92 points or 0.7 percent, to 4,096.89.

