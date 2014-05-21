US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up after Tuesday's selloff, Fed minutes

BRIEF-Exxon Mobil, SABIC select San Patricio county for proposed petrochemical project on U.S. Gulf Coast
NEW YORK May 21 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, bouncing from the previous day's selloff, after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed central bankers have discussed the eventual tightening of monetary policy but made no decisions on which tools to use.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 158.23 points or 0.97 percent, to 16,532.54, the S&P 500 gained 15.15 points or 0.81 percent, to 1,887.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 34.65 points or 0.85 percent, to 4,131.54. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
MOSCOW, April 19 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday the government would propose that state-controlled diamond miner Alrosa pay out 50 percent of its net profit in dividends under International Financial Reporting Standards.
* Announces recent developments in its evaluation of establishing petrochemical joint venture project with Exxon Mobil in U.S. Gulf Coast