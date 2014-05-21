版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up after Tuesday's selloff, Fed minutes

NEW YORK May 21 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, bouncing from the previous day's selloff, after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed central bankers have discussed the eventual tightening of monetary policy but made no decisions on which tools to use.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 158.23 points or 0.97 percent, to 16,532.54, the S&P 500 gained 15.15 points or 0.81 percent, to 1,887.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 34.65 points or 0.85 percent, to 4,131.54. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
