版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 28日 星期三 04:06 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends at record high for 2nd straight session

NEW YORK May 27 The S&P 500 closed at a record high for a second straight session on Tuesday, buoyed by the latest round of merger activity and as expectations for rate cuts at the European Central Bank stoked investors' appetite for equities.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 69.23 points or 0.42 percent, to finish unofficially at 16,675.50. The S&P 500 gained 11.38 points or 0.60 percent, to end unofficially at 1,911.91. The Nasdaq Composite added 51.26 points or 1.22 percent, to close unofficially at 4,237.07.

The benchmark S&P 500 index also finished Friday's session at a record high. The U.S. stock market was closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐