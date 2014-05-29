版本:
2014年 5月 30日 星期五

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P ends at third record high in four sessions

NEW YORK May 29 The S&P 500 index scored its third record closing high in four sessions on Thursday as traders shrugged off data that showed the economy contracted in the first quarter and bet on improvement in the second quarter.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 65.50 points or 0.39 percent, to end unofficially at 16,698.68. The S&P 500 gained 10.25 points or 0.54 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,920.03. The Nasdaq Composite added 22.87 points or 0.54 percent, to close unofficially at 4,247.95. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)
