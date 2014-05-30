版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 31日 星期六 04:12 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St wraps up 4th straight month of gains

NEW YORK May 30 U.S. stocks closed out a fourth straight month of gains as the S&P 500 edged up to another record high on Friday after mixed economic data gave investors little incentive to buy equities.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 18.43 points or 0.11 percent, to end unofficially at 16,717.17. The S&P 500 gained 3.54 points or 0.18 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,923.57. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.33 points or 0.13 percent, to close unofficially at 4,242.62.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.7 percent, the S&P 500 gained 1.2 percent and the Nasdaq added 1.4 percent.

For the month of May, the Dow gained 0.8 percent, the S&P 500 rose 2.1 percent and the Nasdaq climbed 3.1 percent. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐