US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end at record highs again

NEW YORK, June 2 The Dow and the S&P 500 ended at record highs again on Monday as a closely watched read on U.S. manufacturing was revised to show more strength than initially indicated. It was the second straight record closing high for the Dow and the third straight record close for the S&P 500.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 26.46 points or 0.16 percent, to end unofficially at 16,743.63. The S&P 500 gained 1.40 points or 0.07 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,924.97. The Nasdaq Composite, however, dropped 5.42 points or 0.13 percent, to close unofficially at 4,237.20. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)
