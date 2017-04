NEW YORK, June 5 The Dow and S&P 500 closed at record highs after the European Central Bank cut rates to record lows and outlined further accommodative monetary policy.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 98.58 points or 0.59 percent, to 16,836.11, the S&P 500 gained 12.57 points or 0.65 percent, to 1,940.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 44.59 points or 1.05 percent, to 4,296.23. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)