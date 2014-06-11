版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 12日 星期四 04:06 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as World Bank cuts growth view

NEW YORK, June 11 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 pulling back from recent record highs following the World Bank's reduction of its global growth forecast.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 102.04 points or 0.60 percent, to end unofficially at 16,843.88. The S&P 500 declined 6.90 points or 0.35 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,943.89. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.07 points or 0.14 percent, to close unofficially at 4,331.93.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐