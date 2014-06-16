版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 17日 星期二 04:05 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up after deal news

NEW YORK, June 16 U.S. stocks closed slightly higher on Monday, supported by a flurry of merger news, but gains were limited as investors kept a close watch on rising oil prices caused by turmoil in Iraq.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.27 points or 0.03 percent, to end unofficially at 16,781.01. The S&P 500 gained 1.62 points or 0.08 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,937.78. The Nasdaq Composite added 10.45 points or 0.24 percent, to close unofficially at 4,321.11. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐