US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 close at record highs

BRIEF-ACNB Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* Total assets of ACNB Corporation at March 31, 2017, were $1.24 billion, an increase of 8% from March 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oNDxqo) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. stocks rose on Friday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 both closing at record highs.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 25.62 points or 0.15 percent, to end unofficially at 16,947.08. The S&P 500 gained 3.39 points or 0.17 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,962.87. The Nasdaq Composite added 8.71 points or 0.20 percent, to close unofficially at 4,368.04.
For the week, the Dow was up about 1 percent, the S&P 500 was up 1.4 percent and the Nasdaq was up 1.3 percent.
* Laurence Lytton reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc as of April 18 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2oQxSR9 Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: