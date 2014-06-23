版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 24日 星期二 04:02 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends nearly flat after six-day rally

NEW YORK, June 23 U.S. stocks ended a quiet session essentially unchanged on Monday as investors found few reasons to keep buying following a six-day rally in the S&P 500, though merger activity lifted energy shares.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 10.27 points or 0.06 percent, to 16,936.81, the S&P 500 lost 0.32 points or 0.02 percent, to 1,962.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.64 points or 0.01 percent, to 4,368.68.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
