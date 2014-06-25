US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains after court ruling favors broadcasters

NEW YORK, June 25 U.S. stock indexes rose on
Wednesday after a Supreme Court decision boosted the shares of
major broadcasters and as drugmakers' stocks rallied.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average rose 49.38 points or 0.29 percent, to end
unofficially at 16,867.51. The S&P 500 gained 9.55 points
or 0.49 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,959.53. The Nasdaq
Composite added 29.40 points or 0.68 percent, to close
unofficially at 4,379.76.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)