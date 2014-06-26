版本:
2014年 6月 27日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down slightly after rate comments

NEW YORK, June 26 U.S. stocks dipped on Thursday, though indexes ended well off session lows after James Bullard, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, said interest-rate increases should come sooner rather than later.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 21.38 points or 0.13 percent, to end unofficially at 16,846.13. The S&P 500 slipped 2.31 points or 0.12 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,957.22. The Nasdaq Composite inched down just 0.71 of a point or 0.02 percent, to close unofficially at 4,379.05. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)
