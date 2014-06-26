US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down slightly after rate comments

NEW YORK, June 26 U.S. stocks dipped on
Thursday, though indexes ended well off session lows after James
Bullard, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis,
said interest-rate increases should come sooner rather than
later.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 21.38 points or
0.13 percent, to end unofficially at 16,846.13. The S&P 500
slipped 2.31 points or 0.12 percent, to finish
unofficially at 1,957.22. The Nasdaq Composite inched
down just 0.71 of a point or 0.02 percent, to close unofficially
at 4,379.05.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)