US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech leads Wall St higher but DuPont drags

UPDATE 7-U.S. VP Pence kicks off Japan talks, both sides seek "near term" results
* U.S. Commerce Secretary Ross says eager to increase trade ties
NEW YORK, June 27 U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, led by gains in technology shares, but DuPont's downbeat second-quarter and full year forecasts kept a lid on gains.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.71 points or 0.03 percent, to end unofficially at 16,851.84. The S&P 500 gained 3.74 points or 0.19 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,960.96. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 18.88 points or 0.43 percent, to close unofficially at 4,397.93.
For the week, the Dow fell 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 dipped 0.1 percent, while the Nasdaq added 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)
* U.S. Commerce Secretary Ross says eager to increase trade ties
* Deal immediately accretive to post's adjusted EBITDA margins and free cash flow, excluding one-time transaction expenses
SINGAPORE, April 18 Chevron is restarting liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at its Gorgon Train Two facility in Australia, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.