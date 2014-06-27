版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech leads Wall St higher but DuPont drags

NEW YORK, June 27 U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, led by gains in technology shares, but DuPont's downbeat second-quarter and full year forecasts kept a lid on gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.71 points or 0.03 percent, to end unofficially at 16,851.84. The S&P 500 gained 3.74 points or 0.19 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,960.96. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 18.88 points or 0.43 percent, to close unofficially at 4,397.93.

For the week, the Dow fell 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 dipped 0.1 percent, while the Nasdaq added 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)
