版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 1日 星期二 04:07 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq notch 6th straight quarter of gains

NEW YORK, June 30 The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes wrapped up a sixth straight quarter of gains on Monday, a streak not seen in more than 14 years.

The three major U.S. stock indexes, however, closed little changed for the day, following a set of mixed economic data.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25.56 points or 0.15 percent, to end unofficially at 16,826.28. The S&P 500 dipped 0.74 of a point, or 0.04 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,960.22. But the Nasdaq Composite added 10.25 points or 0.23 percent, to close unofficially at 4,408.18. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐