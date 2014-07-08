版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-U.S. stocks fall for 2nd day on earnings caution

NEW YORK, July 8 U.S. stocks fell in a broad selloff on Tuesday, dropping for a second straight session as investors exercised caution ahead of the start of earnings season.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 117.59 points or 0.69 percent, to finish unofficially at 16,906.62. The S&P 500 slid 13.88 points or 0.70 percent, to close unofficially at 1,963.77. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 60.07 points or 1.35 percent, to finish unofficially at 4,391.46. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)
