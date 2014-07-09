版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 10日 星期四 04:05 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher following Fed minutes

NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, rebounding from a sharp two-day decline, after minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting showed the central bank has started to detail how it will end its loose monetary policy.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 78.99 points or 0.47 percent, to end unofficially at 16,985.61. The S&P 500 gained 9.12 points or 0.46 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,972.83. The Nasdaq Composite added 27.57 points or 0.63 percent, to close unofficially at 4,419.03. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐