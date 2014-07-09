US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher following Fed minutes

BRIEF-Crane Co. elects new director
* Crane Co - announced that its board of directors has elected Charles Mcclure, Jr. as a director of Crane Co. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, rebounding from a sharp two-day decline, after minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting showed the central bank has started to detail how it will end its loose monetary policy.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 78.99 points or 0.47 percent, to end unofficially at 16,985.61. The S&P 500 gained 9.12 points or 0.46 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,972.83. The Nasdaq Composite added 27.57 points or 0.63 percent, to close unofficially at 4,419.03. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)
* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd qtrly sales $1,189 million versus $1,077 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, April 24 Acquisitive German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius SE & Co KGaA revved up its deals pace by acquiring U.S. generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for $4.75 billion (4.37 billion euros), and in a separate deal, the biosimilars unit of German peer Merck KGaA .