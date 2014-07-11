US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up; indexes post losses for week

NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. stocks rose slightly on
Friday, but the S&P 500 posted its biggest weekly percentage
decline since April as investors showed tepid enthusiasm after
their first glimpses of earnings.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average rose 28.74 points or 0.17 percent, to end
unofficially at 16,943.81. The S&P 500 gained 2.89 points
or 0.15 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,967.57. The Nasdaq
Composite added 19.29 points or 0.44 percent, to close
unofficially at 4,415.49.
For the week, the Dow fell 0.7 percent, while the S&P 500
slipped 0.9 percent and the Nasdaq dropped 1.6 percent.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)