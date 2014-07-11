版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 12日 星期六 04:09 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up; indexes post losses for week

NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. stocks rose slightly on Friday, but the S&P 500 posted its biggest weekly percentage decline since April as investors showed tepid enthusiasm after their first glimpses of earnings.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 28.74 points or 0.17 percent, to end unofficially at 16,943.81. The S&P 500 gained 2.89 points or 0.15 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,967.57. The Nasdaq Composite added 19.29 points or 0.44 percent, to close unofficially at 4,415.49.

For the week, the Dow fell 0.7 percent, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.9 percent and the Nasdaq dropped 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)
