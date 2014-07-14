版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends higher on M&A, Citi earnings

NEW YORK, July 14 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with the Dow Jones industrial average hitting an intraday record high, lifted by strong results from Citigroup Inc and more deals in the healthcare space.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 111.67 points or 0.66 percent, to end unofficially at 17,055.48. The S&P 500 gained 9.53 points or 0.48 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,977.11. The Nasdaq Composite added 24.93 points or 0.56 percent, to close unofficially at 4,440.42. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)
