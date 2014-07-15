版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq end down after Yellen comments

NEW YORK, July 15 U.S. stocks mostly pulled back on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and her fellow Fed policymakers raised concerns about "substantially stretched valuations" in some equity sectors.

The Dow ended with a slim gain as JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc shares rallied following solid results.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.33 points or 0.03 percent, to end unofficially at 17,060.75, not far below the record closing high set on July 3. The S&P 500 slipped 3.77 points or 0.19 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,973.32, about 12 points below its record closing high on July 3. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.03 points or 0.54 percent, to close unofficially at 4,416.39. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)
