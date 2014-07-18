US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rebounds to end higher for the week

NEW YORK, July 18 U.S. stocks rose on Friday,
rebounding a day after the S&P 500 suffered its worst drop since
April 10. The three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher for
the week.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 123.37 points
or 0.73 percent, to end unofficially at 17,100.18. The S&P 500
gained 20.10 points or 1.03 percent, to finish
unofficially at 1,978.22. The Nasdaq Composite added
68.70 points or 1.57 percent, to close unofficially at 4,432.15.
For the week, the Dow climbed 0.9 percent, the S&P 500 rose
0.5 percent and the Nasdaq gained 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)