US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower on Ukraine, Gaza worry

NEW YORK, July 21 U.S. stocks fell on Monday, though major indexes ended well off their lows, as investors remained cautious amid ongoing instability in Ukraine and Gaza.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 48.45 points or 0.28 percent, to end unofficially at 17,051.73. The S&P 500 slipped 4.59 points or 0.23 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,973.63. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.44 points or 0.17 percent, to close unofficially at 4,424.70. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)
