US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends mostly flat, S&P at record close

BRIEF-Amazon Japan has teamed with physical retailers on quick shipment of items - Nikkei
* Amazon Japan has teamed with physical retailers on quick shipment of items purchased by premium customers - Nikkei
NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. stocks ended a quiet session with little movement on Thursday as corporate earnings painted a mixed picture of the economy, though the S&P 500 scored another record close.
The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 2.83 points or 0.02 percent, to end unofficially at 17,083.80. The S&P 500 gained just 0.93 of a point or 0.05 percent, to end unofficially at 1,987.94. But the Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.59 points or 0.04 percent, to close unofficially at 4,472.11. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)
* Amazon Japan has teamed with physical retailers on quick shipment of items purchased by premium customers - Nikkei
* As of March 31, 2017, AUM by asset manager were $403.0 billion for principal global investors - SEC filing
* PG&E Corp - Former-CEO, current executive chair of board Anthony Earley Jr's 2016 compensation was $11.7 million versus $12.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pehzBs) Further company coverage: