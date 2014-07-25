US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes down with Amazon, Visa

NEW YORK, July 25 U.S. stocks closed lower on
Friday in a broad consumer discretionary-led selloff after Visa
and Amazon.com, a pair of closely watched
bellwether names, reported disappointing results.
While the S&P 500 found support at its 14-day moving
average, suggesting the recent positive trend in equities is
intact, the day's decline was enough to erase the benchmark
index's gain for the week.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average fell 123.23 points, or 0.72 percent, to
16,960.57, the S&P 500 lost 9.64 points, or 0.48 percent,
to 1,978.34 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.54
points, or 0.5 percent, to 4,449.56.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)