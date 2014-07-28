US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends near flat; deal news offsets data

NEW YORK, July 28 U.S. stocks ended nearly flat on Monday as the latest deal news offset losses following soft data on the housing market and services sector.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 22.02 points or 0.13 percent, to end unofficially at 16,982.59. The S&P 500 edged up just 0.57 of a point or 0.03 percent to finish unofficially at 1,978.91. But the Nasdaq Composite slipped 4.66 points or 0.10 percent, to finish unofficially at 4,444.91. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)