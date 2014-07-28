US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends near flat; deal news offsets data

NEW YORK, July 28 U.S. stocks ended nearly flat
on Monday as the latest deal news offset losses following soft
data on the housing market and services sector.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average rose 22.02 points or 0.13 percent, to end
unofficially at 16,982.59. The S&P 500 edged up just 0.57
of a point or 0.03 percent to finish unofficially at 1,978.91.
But the Nasdaq Composite slipped 4.66 points or 0.10
percent, to finish unofficially at 4,444.91.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)