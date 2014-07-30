版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 31日 星期四 04:05 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends flat as Fed in no rush to raise rates

NEW YORK, July 30 The S&P 500 ended nearly flat on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve gave a rosier assessment of the U.S. economy while reaffirming that it is in no hurry to raise interest rates.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 31.69 points or 0.19 percent, to 16,880.42, the S&P 500 gained 0.18 points or 0.01 percent, to 1,970.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.20 points or 0.45 percent, to 4,462.90. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)
