US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends near flat; Russia concern keeps lid on gains

NEW YORK Aug 6 U.S. stocks ended near flat as concern about an escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict offset gains in consumer staples shares

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 13.29 points, or 0.08 percent, to 16,442.76, the S&P 500 lost 0.04 point, or -0 percent, to 1,920.17, and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.22 points, or 0.05 percent, to 4,355.05. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)
