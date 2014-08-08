版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 9日 星期六 04:06 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 post best gains since March on Russia news

NEW YORK Aug 8 The Dow and S&P 500 posted their biggest percentage gains since early March on Friday after news that Russia was ending military drills near the Ukrainian border.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 184.95 points, or 1.13 percent, to 16,553.22, the S&P 500 gained 21.94 points, or 1.15 percent, to 1,931.51, and the Nasdaq Composite added 36.04 points, or 0.83 percent, to 4,371.01. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)
