US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 post best gains since March on Russia news

BRIEF-Nucor Q1 earnings per share $1.11
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK Aug 8 The Dow and S&P 500 posted their biggest percentage gains since early March on Friday after news that Russia was ending military drills near the Ukrainian border.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 184.95 points, or 1.13 percent, to 16,553.22, the S&P 500 gained 21.94 points, or 1.15 percent, to 1,931.51, and the Nasdaq Composite added 36.04 points, or 0.83 percent, to 4,371.01. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* BioPharmX completes last subject visit in its phase 2B trial of BPX-01, expects to report topline results first half of May 2017
* Plumas bancorp says declared a regular semi-annual cash dividend on plumas bancorp common stock of $0.14 per share