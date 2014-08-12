US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower, led by energy sector

BRIEF-Agility Health announces retirement of CEO
* Says CEO and chairman of the board Steven N. Davidson to retire
NEW YORK Aug 12 U.S. stocks ended slightly lower, pressured by a slide in energy shares and worries over developments in Russia and Ukraine.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 9.44 points or 0.06 percent, to end unofficially at 16,560.54. The S&P 500 slipped 3.17 points or 0.16 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,933.75. The Nasdaq Composite fell 12.08 points or 0.27 percent, to close unofficially at 4,389.25. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)
* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co says urges shareholders to follow ISS and Glass Lewis recommendations by voting "for" all seven of CTO's directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lithium X Energy Corp says Kriznic will remain as an advisor to company while pursuing his other business interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: