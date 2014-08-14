版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises on hopes Ukraine conflict won't escalate

NEW YORK Aug 14 U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday after conciliatory comments from Russia helped ease concerns about escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and offset some uninspiring earnings reports.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 61.78 points, 0.37 percent, to end unofficially at 16,713.58. The S&P 500 gained 8.46 points, 0.43 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,955.18. The Nasdaq Composite added 18.88 points, 0.43 percent, to close unofficially at 4,453.00. (Reporting by Akane Otani; Editing by Jan Paschal)
