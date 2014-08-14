US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises on hopes Ukraine conflict won't escalate

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
NEW YORK Aug 14 U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday after conciliatory comments from Russia helped ease concerns about escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and offset some uninspiring earnings reports.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 61.78 points, 0.37 percent, to end unofficially at 16,713.58. The S&P 500 gained 8.46 points, 0.43 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,955.18. The Nasdaq Composite added 18.88 points, 0.43 percent, to close unofficially at 4,453.00. (Reporting by Akane Otani; Editing by Jan Paschal)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.