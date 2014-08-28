版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges lower on Ukraine; data softens decline

NEW YORK Aug 28 U.S. stocks edged lower on Thursday after the latest spark of tensions between Ukraine and Russian forces, snapping investors' focus back on the volatile region, but the latest batch of U.S. economic data helped curb losses.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 41.93 points or 0.24 percent, to 17,080.08, the S&P 500 lost 3.32 points or 0.17 percent, to 1,996.8 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.93 points or 0.26 percent, to 4,557.70. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
