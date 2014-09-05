版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Indexes post gains for a 5th week

NEW YORK, Sept 5 Major U.S. stocks indexes notched a fifth straight week of gains on Friday as weak jobs data suggested to some investors there is little risk the Federal Reserve will speed up its plans to hike interest rates.

For the session, based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 67.72 points or 0.4 percent, to 17,137.3, the S&P 500 gained 10.02 points or 0.5 percent, to 2,007.67 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.61 points or 0.45 percent, to 4,582.90. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
