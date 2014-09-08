版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 9日 星期二 04:06 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy weighs on Dow, S&P, but Nasdaq ends up

NEW YORK, Sept 8 The Dow and S&P 500 ended lower on Monday, dragged down by declines in energy shares, while the Nasdaq advanced led by gains in Microsoft and Yahoo.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25.94 points or 0.15 percent, to 17,111.42, the S&P 500 lost 6.18 points or 0.31 percent, to 2,001.53 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.39 points or 0.2 percent, to 4,592.29. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐