US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq end up slightly; Dow dips

NEW YORK, Sept 11 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended slightly higher on Thursday, reversing earlier losses late in the session as energy shares bounced back with oil prices.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 19.78 points, or 0.12 percent, to 17,048.93, the S&P 500 gained 1.67 points, or 0.08 percent, to 1,997.36 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.28 points, or 0.12 percent, to 4,591.81. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
